2,516 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.