1World (1WO) Trading 7% Higher This Week

1World (1WO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 7% against the dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.08 million and $9,589.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars.

