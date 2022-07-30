1ST Source Bank Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $86.53. 12,115,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928,219. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

