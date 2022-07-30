1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 6.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $97,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,767. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

