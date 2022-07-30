1,941 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

