Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 10,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,277,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
Zhihu Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $842.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Stories
