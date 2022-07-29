Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as low as C$3.00. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 29,096 shares.

Zentek Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

