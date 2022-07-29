Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.50.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $344.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

