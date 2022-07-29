Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Xylem stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

