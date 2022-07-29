Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Eight Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xebec Adsorption traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 43018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The stock has a market cap of C$117.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

