Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

