WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.