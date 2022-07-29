WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $195,960.56 and approximately $272,885.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,881.73 or 1.00026102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,468,914 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

