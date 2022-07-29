Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WZZZY. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 3,500 ($42.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.81) to GBX 3,700 ($44.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,091.67.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.