WinCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $377.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 180.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, WinCash has traded 479.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $377.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00044832 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.