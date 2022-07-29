WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 1,208.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WH Group Stock Down 0.8 %
WH Group stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. WH Group has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.34.
About WH Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.