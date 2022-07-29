WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 1,208.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WH Group Stock Down 0.8 %

WH Group stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. WH Group has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.34.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

