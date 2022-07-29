West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $339.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average is $349.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

