West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:WFG opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
