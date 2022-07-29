West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.