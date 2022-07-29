Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $250.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of CB stock opened at $185.38 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.75. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

