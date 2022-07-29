Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Equal Weight

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $248.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $245.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $235.58 and a 12-month high of $405.97.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $47,352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

