Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,748,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

