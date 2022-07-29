Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

LendingClub Stock Down 8.8 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on LC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

LC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.