Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.02

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.02 and traded as low as $30.82. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 12,002 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02.

Wayside Technology Group Announces Dividend

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Insider Activity at Wayside Technology Group

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $116,635.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

