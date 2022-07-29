Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.40) to GBX 1,180 ($14.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

LON WOSG opened at GBX 859 ($10.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 838.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,037.62. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 722.80 ($8.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,997.67.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.