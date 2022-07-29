Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.40) to GBX 1,180 ($14.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

LON WOSG opened at GBX 859 ($10.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 838.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,037.62. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 722.80 ($8.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.28). The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,997.67.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.