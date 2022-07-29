Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

