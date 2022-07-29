Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.10 ($10.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

