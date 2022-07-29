Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $29.64 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

