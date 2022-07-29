Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.