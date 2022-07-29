Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

