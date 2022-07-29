Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

