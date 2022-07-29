Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $354.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

