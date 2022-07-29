VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.07. VTEX shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. On average, analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,110,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.