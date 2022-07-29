VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,830,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,228,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,830,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,228,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 15,200 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 521,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 308,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,613. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

