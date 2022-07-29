VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $83,200.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,019,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

