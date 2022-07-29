Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
LON VOD opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
