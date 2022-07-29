Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 175 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market cap of £33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

