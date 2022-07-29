VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,873 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMW opened at $116.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

