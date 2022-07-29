Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of VC traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

