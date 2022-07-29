Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $7.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.11. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

