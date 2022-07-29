Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 262,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

