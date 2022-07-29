Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.51. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $538.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

