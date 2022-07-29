VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $71,930,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 969,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

