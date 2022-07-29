VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $29,568.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,591,397 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

