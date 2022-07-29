Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

