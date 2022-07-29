Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.15 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $58.87 million and $18.15 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

