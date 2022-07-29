Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Ventas Trading Up 1.9 %

VTR opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

