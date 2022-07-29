Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

