Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

