Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,374. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.35 and a 200-day moving average of $386.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

