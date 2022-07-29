Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.44. 74,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

